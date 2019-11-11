The NBA and NFL have turned free agency into a product, a frenzy of news over a few days that entertains fans and brings attention to their respective sports during an otherwise quiet period of the calendar.

How are you handling all the excitement?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marked the sixth day baseball free agents were allowed to sign with other teams.

Instead of a product, baseball has a laborious process that last season took more than seven months to complete before Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel finally signed in June.

Instead of an exciting week or two and wall-to-wall media coverage, baseball subjects its players, teams, and fans to an uncomfortable seat in the waiting room for months on end. The Hot Stove League is the greatest misnomer out there.

In the end, nobody benefits. Teams may feel they’re gaining an advantage, but sagging attendance numbers suggest otherwise. The bulk of tickets are sold in the offseason, and empty spots in the lineup don’t inspire much confidence.

“We may or may not sign a good player” isn’t much of a marketing strategy.

Major League Baseball took a shot at improving the flow of news, making a proposal to the Players Association that would put a December deadline on multiyear deals for free agents timed around the Winter Meetings.

The union shot it down, saying it would give too much leverage to the teams.

It’s the union’s job to represent its players. But there should be a shared responsibility to do what’s right for the sport, too. There should have been a better attempt at reaching a compromise.

There are deadlines for draft picks to sign and for trades to be made during the season. There could be deadlines for free agents and offseason trades, too.

The NBA and NFL have turned their transactions into entertainment. Baseball should be able to follow that blueprint.

To be sure, the NBA and NFL are structured differently. Even NBA stars are restricted in how much money they can receive, and the NFL operates on a strict salary cap under which it benefits players to work quickly and nail down contracts.

In baseball, with its soft cap and no salary ceilings, both sides believe they benefit by waiting. Organizations are so risk-averse that doing nothing is considered an achievement. Many agents feel they serve their clients best by waiting instead of gambling they can get a better deal sooner.

When the Red Sox acquired Curt Schilling in November of 2003, they faced a three-day deadline to sign the righthander after making a trade for him with the Arizona Diamondbacks. That was exciting.

The same was true when the Sox chased Daisuke Matsuzaka in 2006. There was a deadline to make a deal with Matsuzaka because he was coming from Japan and the final developments played out like an action movie.

The Red Sox sent executives out to California to make a deal with agent Scott Boras, then fans and media charted his private plane as it came across the country to Boston.

It ended with Matsuzaka throwing a few pitches off the mound at Fenway Park to principal owner John Henry.

Compare that to the last major acquisition by the Red Sox, J.D. Martinez in 2018. With no deadline to worry about, the Sox waited until late February to make a deal with Boras. Then the sides wrangled for another week over contract language related to a foot injury.

By the time Martinez was introduced, it was in the lunchroom at JetBlue Park in front of a small group of reporters.

No wonder Martinez skipped free agency this season, deciding against opting out of his deal.

Unfortunately, we’re headed for another slog.

Boras, who prefers to draw out negotiations, represents free agents Nicholas Castellanos, Gerrit Cole, Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rendon, Hyun-Jim Ryu, and Stephen Strasburg.

He waited until February to make deals for Bryce Harper and Manny Machado last season.

Ten free agents were given qualifying offers, which ties them to draft pick compensation. That won’t hurt the market for Cole, but there could be a player or two who has to wait until after the draft to get a legitimate offer.

If it could happen to Kimbrel, it could certainly happen to Will Smith or Jake Odorizzi if they decline.

The Red Sox will have an outsize role in how the winter plays out. They appear determined to slash payroll and could trade Mookie Betts to meet that goal. Or perhaps they will make a series of smaller deals.

If the Sox decide to trade Betts, time won’t lessen that sting. It would be better for new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to get it done quickly, explain why he did it, and move on. Give fans something else to consider.

But the Sox, as we know, want to be a model of collaboration. That means taking their time.

Settle in and get comfortable. The baseball offseason is just getting underway.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.