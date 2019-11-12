The website said the process was started by a struggling hitter and a coach, neither of whom was identified. The camera at Minute Maid Park was connected to a television monitor in the tunnel between the Astros’ dugout and clubhouse, The Athletic said, and team employees or players would communicate expected pitches by banging a trash can to signal offspeed pitches.

The report Tuesday quoted pitcher Mike Fiers, who played for the Astros that season, and three other unidentified people with the club. The Astros won the World Series that year — two sources told The Athletic that Houston used the system into the playoffs while another source said it ended before the postseason.

Major League Baseball has expanded its investigation into the Houston Astros after The Athletic website reported the team stole signs during home games in 2017 by using a camera positioned in center field.

‘‘I just want the game to be cleaned up a little bit because there are guys who are losing their jobs because they’re going in there not knowing,’’ Fiers told the website.

The Astros said in a statement the team ‘‘has begun an investigation in cooperation with Major League Baseball’’ and declined additional comment.

MLB strengthened its rules against sign stealing before the 2019 season, instituting procedures attempting to ensure teams did not use video to steal signs.

‘‘After we review this new information we will determine any necessary next steps,’’ MLB said in a statement.

MLB already is investigating the Astros. Assistant general manager Brandon Taubman was fired for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during a clubhouse celebration after the team beat the New York Yankees to win the AL pennant on Oct. 19. The team issued and then retracted a statement accusing a Sports Illustrated reporter of trying to ‘‘fabricate a story.’’ Taubman was fired by the Astros Oct. 24.

Baldelli tips Boone for AL honor

Rocco Baldelli of the Minnesota Twins narrowly beat out Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees to win AL Manager of the Year.

Both received 13 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Tuesday night, but Baldelli got more second-place votes in his first year on the job. At 38 years old, he is the youngest to win the award.

Baldelli took over a team that won 78 games in 2018 and pushed them to 101 victories and an AL Central title. He worked tightly with Minnesota’s analytics-focused front office — a shift from predecessor Paul Molitor, who won this award in 2017 — and oversaw a turnaround propelled by the team’s major league record 307 home runs.

Mike Shildt of the Cardinals won the NL award, topping the Braves’ Brian Snitker and the Brewers’ Craig Counsell.

Wainwright to stay with Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright have agreed to a contract for next season, raising the likelihood that the veteran pitcher finishes his career with the only major league team he has ever played for. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 38-year-old Wainwright was drafted by the Braves in 2000 and traded to the Cardinals three years later. He made his major league debut in 2005 and has been a stalwart for St. Louis over the past 14 seasons, going 162-95 with a 3.39 ERA and three All-Star game appearances. He played last season on a $2 million deal and proved he was still effective, going 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA while helping the Cardinals reach the National League Championship Series. Only two players, Jesse Haines and Bob Gibson, have played more seasons for the Cardinals . . . The Tigers hired former Angels bench coach Josh Paul as a quality control coach, one of more than 20 hires, promotions, and staff changes. Among the most significant are that Lance Parrish will serve as a special assistant to general manager Al Avila, and Kenny Graham has been hired as director of player development.