It’s the same season that Houston used a television camera to spot catchers’ signs and relayed the information to hitters by banging on garbage cans , according to former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers.

Cora served as Houston’s bench coach in 2017 — when the Astros won the World Series — before getting tapped by Boston to become Red Sox manager.

As Major League Baseball launches its investigation into the Astros’ sign stealing, the question for the Red Sox remains: What did Alex Cora know?

On Wednesday, the Athletic reported that new Mets manager Carlos Beltran — who was on the Astros roster in 2017 — and Cora, along with Astros manager A.J. Hinch, “played a key role” in creating the sign-stealing system.

The Astros released a statement saying that the team, in cooperation with MLB, will begin an investigation into the allegations.

Cora, when reached by the Globe, declined comment.

“At this time MLB and the Astros are conducting an investigation,” he said. “It would be irresponsible on my part to comment while it’s going on.”

Chaim Bloom, recently hired as chief baseball officer for the Red Sox, also declined comment Wednesday at baseball’s GM Meetings.

“Given that Major League Baseball obviously oversees that, we’re going to just let them do what they need to do and handle it as they see fit,” Bloom said. “It’s not really our place to comment on it.”

MLB said in a statement that the policy on sign stealing was revised ahead of the 2019 season in response to “general concerns” expressed by clubs. That revision was established “to provide comfort” that teams weren’t using cameras to steal signs.

“After we review this new information we will determine any necessary next steps.”

This controversy is the latest in a string for the Astros, who have a reputation in many circles as baseball’s least-trusted team. In 2018, the Red Sox introduced multiple signs in preparation for the playoffs, and used them in the American League Championship Series against Houston. Last month, the Nationals and Yankees went on the record about how they tried to stop Houston from stealing signs in the playoffs.

Those comments came on the heels of the firing of Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman, who profanely mocked three female reporters about the acquisition of pitcher Roberto Osuna, who had been suspended for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy.

