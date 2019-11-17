Team USA lost to Mexico 3-2 in 10 innings early Sunday morning in the bronze medal game of the Premier 12 baseball tournament at the Tokyo Dome. Efren Navarro hit a walk-off single to score Noah Perio in the bottom of the 10th.

The loss leaves the US with two more chances to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. They can either win the Americas qualifying event in March or a final qualifying tournament to be held in either March or April 2020.

Two Red Sox prospects performed well for Team USA. Bobby Dalbec went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Noah Song pitched 1 1/3 scorless innings of relief. Angels prospect Jo Adell, picked 10th overall in 2017, went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and finished the tournament batting .394.