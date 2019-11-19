Trahan, whose Third Congressional District in Massachusetts includes Lowell, and US Representative David McKinley, a republican from West Virginia, co-authored, along with 104 bi-partisan signees, a scorching letter directed at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and all 30 MLB owners, asking them to reconsider a proposed radical overhaul to Minor League Baseball that would strip team affiliation from the 42 minor-league baseball clubs in 22 states and eliminate short-season leagues such as the New York-Penn (A) League where the Spinners play.

Threatened with the abandonment of the Lowell Spinners and 41 other minor-league teams by Major League Baseball, US Representative Lori Trahan has taken MLB to task for forsaking its duty to be a responsible steward for the game of baseball.

The Red Sox have been the parent club of the Spinners for the last 24 seasons.

The letter reminds Major League Baseball that it enjoys an anti-trust exemption granted by Congress, an implied threat that the rare government-sanctioned corporate privilege could be re-examined if MLB decides to proceed with its plan.

“The abandonment of Minor League clubs by Major League Baseball would devastate our communities, their bond purchasers, and other stakeholders affected by the potential loss of these clubs,” stated the letter, which was delivered Tuesday morning with 60 Democrat and 46 Republican signatures, including US Rep. Joseph Kennedy, III (D-Mass, 4th District) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Major League Baseball’s proposal has been met with stiff resistance from Minor League Baseball. The two entities are in the midst of contentious negotiations over crafting a new Professional Baseball Agreement before its expiration on Sept. 30, 2020.

Major League Baseball’s motivation for the changes is to upgrade minor-league facilities and re-align the geography of spread-out leagues in the hopes of allowing them to raise the currently meager salaries of minor-leaguers.

Two other New England teams play in the NY-Penn League, the Vermont Lake Monsters (Oakland) in Burlington, Vt., and the Connecticut Tigers (Detroit) in Norwich.

“We want you to fully understand the impact this could have not only on the communities we represent, but also on the long-term support that Congress has always afforded our national pastime on a wide variety of legislative initiatives,” the letter states. “For over a century, Congress has taken numerous actions specifically designed to protect, preserve, and sustain a system and structure for both Major and Minor League Baseball to flourish.

“You are the most important steward of the great game of baseball and tasked with ensuring the popularity and love of it across the world. Reducing the number of Minor League Baseball clubs and overhauling a century-old system that has been consistently safeguarded by Congress is not in the best interest of the overall game of baseball, especially when Major League Baseball’s revenues are at all-time highs.”

MLB wants to drop some, not all, of the affected teams into a new independent “Dream League.” The Spinners are targeted for Dream League play, but in a statement attached to the letter’s release, Trahan voiced enough distress to make it clear that affiliation with a “Dream League” and unattached to a big-league franchise is not a viable business plan.

“I was alarmed by news that the MLB is considering a reorganization that will wipe out the Spinners and 41 other minor league teams across the country,” said Trahan. “The Spinners bring enormous pride and joy to the Greater Lowell Community and the City has invested heavily in LeLacheur Park and surrounding infrastructure, providing an affordable, fun night out for families in the region. I am proud that my friend, Rep. David McKinley, and 101 of our colleagues in the Congress have joined forces to stand up for our communities. Together we are sending a clear, bipartisan message that the MLB plan is way off base, and the People’s House is ready to stand up for Minor League Baseball.”

Spinners owner Dave Heller expressed in a statement his appreciation for Trahan’s support.

“I know everyone in Minor League Baseball feels a little better about our chances of protecting these 42 teams with Lori Trahan on our side,” said Heller.

Tennessee would see six teams severed of team affiliation, New York four, Montana and Virginia three each.

The Red Sox would lose just one affiliated team, with the Reds would lose four, the Royals three and nine others losing two. Twenty-eight of the 30 MLB teams would lose at least one affiliate, with only the Rangers and the Cubs spared, according to a New York Times list.

