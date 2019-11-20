The Yankees have finally given up on Jacoby Ellsbury, releasing the 36-year-old outfielder on Wednesday night. He is owed $21.1 million for the 2020 season and a $5 million buyout for 2021.

Ellsbury was a two-time World Series champion and one of the best center fielders in the game with the Red Sox from 2007-13. But the team made only a token attempt to retain him when he became a free agent because of his many injuries.

The Yankees moved quickly and signed Ellsbury to a seven-year, $153 million that quickly became a disaster.