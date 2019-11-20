The Yankees have finally given up on Jacoby Ellsbury, releasing the 36-year-old outfielder on Wednesday night. He is owed $21.1 million for the 2020 season and a $5 million buyout for 2021.
Ellsbury was a two-time World Series champion and one of the best center fielders in the game with the Red Sox from 2007-13. But the team made only a token attempt to retain him when he became a free agent because of his many injuries.
The Yankees moved quickly and signed Ellsbury to a seven-year, $153 million that quickly became a disaster.
Ellsbury played only 520 games over his seasons in New York, missing the last two entirely because of a series of injuries. In all, he missed 452 games and when he did play gave the Yankees only a .716 OPS with little of the speed and power he showed for the Red Sox.
In seven playoff games for New York, Ellsbury was 0 for 10 and scored one run.
Ellsbury is now a free agent and can be signed for the minimum salary of $563,500. It’s uncertain if he is able — or would be willing — to play again.
“Worst $153M ever spent” was the back-page headline of an early edition of the New York Post.
