The Red Sox on Thursday were named the recipient of Major League Baseball’s Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence. The announcement was made on the final day of the owners’ meetings in Arlington, Texas.

The Red Sox were recognized for their partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital to develop the Home Base Program, a nonprofit dedicated to providing clinical care, wellness, education, and research initiatives for veterans, active military service members, and their families impacted by PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

Team chairman Tom Werner was a driving force behind the initiative, which has aided more than 24,000 veterans, service members, and their families.