It’s no secret that the Red Sox have a desire to host another All-Star Game, and on Friday, team president Sam Kennedy said they hope to bring one back soon.
“We would love to have an All-Star Game here,” Kennedy said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which is set to open in the fall of 2021. “In fact, I talked to some of the folks at MLB about the possibility.
“We need to work and figure out a time that would work for the convention centers. But we’ve told MLB that we would like to host.”
The last time Boston played host to the All-Star festivities was in 1999, and that event was full of memories for Red Sox fans. Pedro Martinez dazzled in his appearance as the American League starting pitcher, striking out five batters over two innings to steal a lot of the headlines.
But the signature moment came when Red Sox great Ted Williams was driven onto the field to be honored by the players and the Fenway crowd prior to the game.
“’99 was the last time,” Kennedy said with a smile. “So we like to make it happen in the near future.”
