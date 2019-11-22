It’s no secret that the Red Sox have a desire to host another All-Star Game, and on Friday, team president Sam Kennedy said they hope to bring one back soon.

“We would love to have an All-Star Game here,” Kennedy said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which is set to open in the fall of 2021. “In fact, I talked to some of the folks at MLB about the possibility.

“We need to work and figure out a time that would work for the convention centers. But we’ve told MLB that we would like to host.”