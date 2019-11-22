Now, Mookie Betts has his own -- look below to see Betts perform some indescribable arm motions and eye rolls -- as do the rest of the Red Sox and every MLB player, thanks to a new agreement between the MLB Players, Inc. and the avatar company Genies’ Avatar Agency.

These days, nothing beats the opportunity to interact with an animated avatar.

The deal allows the players to use the avatar across the social media platform of their choosing, plus players can have their avatars adorned with brand apparel and accessories from companies the players have deals with.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways for Players to enhance their brand identities,” said Evan Kaplan, MLBPI’s executive vice president of licensing and sponsorship in a press release. “With a digital representation, they can stay focused on baseball without losing the opportunity to actively engage with brands and fans.”

Said Allison Sturges, managing director of the Avatar Agency: “Players can now expand their digital identity and take on new experiences and benefits that weren’t possible before.”

