Major League Baseball has widened its investigation of alleged sign stealing by the Houston Astros and will probe activity by the team over the past three seasons. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB will “investigate the Astros situation as thoroughly as humanly possible.” The probe includes the team’s firing of an assistant general manager during the World Series for clubhouse comments directed at female reporters, behavior the club at first accused Sports Illustrated of fabricating. Manfred has said for now the Astros are the only team being investigated for cheating allegations.

All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal agreed to a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox Thursday, finding a more lucrative free agent market now that he no longer is burdened by draft-pick compensation. Grandal will earn $18.25 million annually as part of the deal . . . John Sherman was approved by Major League Baseball owners as the new controlling owner of the Kansas City Royals, and his group plans to close its deal to purchase the last-place team from David Glass and his family next week. The deal, which was announced Aug. 30, was expected to be worth about $1 billion . . . Greg Johnson was approved by major league clubs as the new controlling owner of the San Francisco Giants. Giants president and CEO Larry Baer still will represent the club at the owners’ meetings, along with Johnson and Rob Dean , who had been handling leadership duties since March. Baer was suspended without pay from March 4 through July 1 after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.

Golf

Simpson leads RSM Classic by one stroke

Webb Simpson birdied seven of his last 10 holes at the Plantation Course in St. Simons Island, Ga., for a 7-under-par 65 and a one-stroke first-round lead in the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the year . . . Sei Young Kim holed a 12-foot eagle putt on the 17th hole that carried her to a 7-under 65 and a two-shot lead in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., the final LPGA Tour event of the year . . . Rory McIlroy flushed a 3-wood from 291 yards with his second shot at the par-5 18th hole on the Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the ball settling 5 feet from the cup. He rolled in the eagle putt for an 8-under 64, leaving him a stroke off the lead held by Mike Lorenzo-Vera at the season-ending World Tour Championship. It was McIlroy’s best round at an event he won in 2012 and 2015. Even if he makes it three victories in eight years in Dubai, it still won’t be enough for him to be crowned Europe’s No. 1 player. Five players are still in contention for that honor, and Jon Rahm made the best start of the quintet by shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 66 to move into third place, three strokes behind Lorenzo-Vera.

Advertisement

Tennis

Canada reaches Davis Cup semifinals

Canada won the decisive doubles match to beat Australia, 2-1, in Madrid and reach the semifinals of the Davis Cup. Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov defeated John Peters and Jordan Thompson, 6-4, 6-4, to give Canada its first Davis Cup win against the Aussies. Nick Kyrgios did not play for Australia because of a collarbone injury. Canada had not beaten Australia in nine previous Davis Cup meetings, with only one match victory. Canada will next face Serbia or Russia, who play their quarterfinal on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Florida basketball star ejected for elbowing

University of Florida star big man Kerry Blackshear Jr. was ejected from a college basketball game against Saint Joseph’s after elbowing Hawks junior Taylor Funk in the face. Blackshear was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected just 90 seconds into the second half of the Charleston Classic opener in South Carolina. The Gators won, 70-62 . . . Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said he was resigning from the National Association of Basketball Coaches board of directors after nearly 18 years. He was leaving partly because of his frustraion with the NCAA for making what he called “arbitrary decisions” regarding waiver requests, including denying Spartans forward Joey Hauser’s appeal to play this season . . . Northeastern University players Aerin Frankel and Skylar Fontaine will join Huskies alumnae Hayley Scamurra and Kendall Coyne-Schofield at USA Hockey women’s winter training camp, Dec. 9-13, in Hartford. The pool contains 46 players, and 23 of those will be selected to the US women’s national team for the first two games of the 2019-20 Rivalries Series against Canada . . . The president of Russia’s track and field federation was suspended on suspicion of obstructing an anti-doping investigation in a blow to Russia’s preparations for the 2020 Olympics. The Athletics Integrity Unit charged Dmitry Shlyakhtin and six others with various offenses. They are related to the case of a top high jumper, Danil Lysenko, who allegedly presented fake medical records after being accused of failing to make himself available for drug testing.

Advertisement

. . . The LA Galaxy are negotiating with midfielder Romain Alessandrini in a bid to keep him with the club after his contract expired. The Galaxy also are negotiating for new deals with defenders Daniel Steres and Diego Polenta . . . Brazilian player Taison was banned for one game for his reaction to racist abuse in a Ukrainian league game. The Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder showed his middle finger to Dynamo Kyiv fans who had abused him with monkey chants and kicked the ball into the stands during a game Nov. 10. Taison was shown a red card. The Ukrainian Football Association ordered Taison to serve a one-game ban plus a suspended two-game ban. Dynamo has been fined 500,000 hryvnyas ($20,000) and ordered to play one game behind closed doors. Another one-game sanction is suspended.

Advertisement

. . . Yale University says women’s soccer coach Brendan Faherty has left the school amid misconduct allegations by former players at a college where he previously coached. Faherty no longer worked at the university as of Wednesday, with school citing “deeply troubling information” reported by the student newspaper, the Yale Daily News. University officials would not say whether Faherty resigned or was fired . . . Ohio State University is committed to a “monetary resolution” for men sexually abused decades ago by team doctor Richard Strauss, school leaders said Thursday, though no settlement has been reached in lawsuits alleging school officials ignored complaints and failed to stop him . . .