Worcester’s soon-to-be minor league baseball team will unveil a new nickname, plus a logo and team apparel, on Monday at Worcester’s Mercantile Center at 7 p.m.

The Triple A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox will relocate from Pawtucket, R.I., to Worcester and begin play in Polar Park in April of 2021. Monday’s “Festive Reveal,” which is open to the public and also being televised on NESN, will also include a look at the latest designs for Polar Park, the 10,000-seat, $100 million ballpark being built for the team.

Among the team officials expected to attend are Pawtucket Red Sox chairman and principal owner Larry Lucchino, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, ballpark design consultant Janet Marie Smith, and Pawtucket Red Sox president Charles Steinberg.