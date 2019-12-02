The Brewers declined to offer a contract to infielder Travis Shaw , who hit 63 homers over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but slumped last season. Shaw, who played for the Red Sox from 2015-16, hit .157 with 7 home runs and 16 RBIs in 2019 . . . The Athletics did not tender a contract to former closer Blake Treinen , letting the 2018 All-Star become a free agent. The righthander posted a 0.78 ERA in 2018, but that number ballooned to 4.91 in 2019 . . . The Padres acquired switch-hitting second baseman Jurickson Profar , 26, from the Athletics for catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named later . . . The Cubs declined to offer shortstop Addison Russell a 2020 contract, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent one year after he was suspended for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy . . . The Marlins claimed first baseman Jesus Aguilar , a 2018 All-Star for the Brewers, off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Rays.

All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas and the Reds agreed to a $64 million, four-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press. Moustakas became a free agent for the third straight offseason after declining a mutual option with the Brewers . . . The Giants allowed Kevin Pillar to become a free agent by failing to offer the outfielder a 2020 contract. Acquired from Toronto on April 2, Pillar hit .264 for San Francisco with 21 homers and 87 RBIs . . . The rebuilding Orioles further slashed their slim salary payroll by trading infielder Jonathan Villar to Miami for minor league pitcher Easton Lucas . Villar played in all 162 games this year and led the Orioles with 176 hits, 5 triples, and 40 stolen bases.

College basketball

Louisville men, Stanford women No. 1

Louisville is the latest team to climb to No. 1 in the AP men’s Top 25 poll and Michigan has matched a record by debuting at No. 4. The Cardinals, who moved up one spot after previous No. 1 Duke lost to unranked Stephen F. Austin, received 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel. No. 2 Kansas had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia had five. Duke dropped to No. 10 . . . In the women’s AP Top 25 poll, Stanford moved up to No. 1 for the first time in seven years, receiving 23 of 30 first-place votes.

Advertisement

College football

Washington’s Petersen steps away

University of Washington coach Chris Petersen, 55, unexpectedly resigned after he decided it was “the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge,” he said. Petersen’s shocking announcement came with the Huskies coming off a 7-5 regular season and bound for a sixth straight bowl game under his leadership. Petersen will coach the Huskies in the bowl game, his final game in charge of the program he led to a 54-26 record, two Pac-12 titles and three New Year’s Six bowl games during his tenure. Washington will not conduct a coaching search after turning over the program to 42-year-old defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.

Advertisement

. . . North Carolina State fired defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable after a four-win season, though first-year athletics director Boo Corrigan publicly backed head coach Dave Doeren . . . Old Dominion football coach Bobby Wilder, who was tasked with restarting the Monarchs program, resigned after compiling a 77-56 overall record in 13 seasons with the Monarchs, including a 10-3 mark in 2016 when ODU won the Bahamas Bowl . . . The Southeastern Conference fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in celebration of a 48-45 Iron Bowl victory over Alabama. It was the school’s fourth violation of the league’s policy prohibiting fan access to the field or court.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Messi, Rapinoe win Ballon d’Or award

Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or and World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe earned the women’s prize. A day after scoring his 614th career goal for Barcelona, Messi reclaimed the trophy he last won in 2015. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was second in the polling, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who shared the record of five Ballon d’Ors with Messi . . . Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur, 68, underwent additional surgery, just two months removed from quadruple bypass heart surgery in late September. The successful Nov. 28 procedure removed a lobe on one of his lungs, as well as lymph nodes.

. . . The Pittsburgh Penguins signed former New Jersey and Anaheim forward Stefan Noesen to a two-way contract worth a prorated $700,000. Noesen, 26, earned a promotion to the NHL after collecting 14 goals and eight assists in 22 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL . . . The Swiss government will produce a 20 franc silver coin with the image of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer on it, marking the first time a commemorative Swiss coin has been dedicated to a living person.