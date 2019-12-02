Evaluators on other teams speculated that the Red Sox might consider non-tendering Bradley — a decision that would have made him a free agent — at a time when his projected salary through arbitration could rise above $10 million.

In advance of Monday night’s deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players – a procedure that commits the team to paying the player for the coming year at a salary to be determined either through negotiation or salary arbitration — a major league source said that the Red Sox will tender a contract to Bradley.

The Red Sox won’t be turning Jackie Bradley Jr. loose on the open market — but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be back in 2020.

While Bradley’s defense has been consistently excellent, his uneven offensive performance — which yielded a .225/.317/.421 line with 21 homers last season — led to questions about whether the Sox might part ways with the center fielder at a time when they have a stated goal of trimming payroll by more than $30 million.

Had that occurred, some evaluators speculated, Bradley might have struggled to match his arbitration salary through free agency but likely would have fielded multiyear offers. The Sox would make such speculation irrelevant by tendering Bradley.

That doesn’t ensure the 29-year-old Bradley’s return next year, however. The Sox still could explore trades, and there could be a market for him — though with a return capped by the question of whether his salary might be large for his anticipated performance.

At the same time, it’s worth noting that Bradley’s 2019 numbers were dragged down by his early-season struggles in the wake of offseason swing adjustments, something that led to soaring swing-and-miss and strikeout rates through the first month and a half of the season.

From May 20 through the end of the year, in 109 games, Bradley hit .252/.342/.504 with 21 homers. Over that stretch of more than two-thirds of the season, he underscored that he can be a valuable player, albeit one for whom the career-long quest for consistency remains unfulfilled.

“I’m not satisfied,” Bradley said in the final days of the season. “I’m not where I want to be. I just feel like there’s still more.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.