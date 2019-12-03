Ortiz began his major league career with the Twins but really took the next step once he landed in Boston. In 14 seasons with the Red Sox, he hit 483 home runs and batted .290 to go along with a .956 OPS. Ortiz was a three-time World Series champion. He was named MVP of the American League Championship Series in 2004 — when the Sox overcame a 3-0 series hole against the rival Yankees — hitting .387 with three homers and a 1.199 OPS. Ortiz was named MVP of the 2013 World Series, hitting an incredible .688 with two homers against the Cardinals. Ortiz’s No. 34 was retired by the team in 2017

The Red Sox on Tuesday announced that former players David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Rich Gedman, and Bill Dinneen have been selected to the franchise’s 2020 Hall of Fame class. Former general manager Dan Duquette has been chosen as the non-uniformed inductee.

While Ortiz has always been celebrated in Boston, Ramirez’s relationship with Sox fans soured. Toward the end of his tenure with the club in 2008, Ramirez stopped hustling on certain plays and once took three strikes down the middle from the Yankees’ Mariano Rivera because he didn’t want to pinch hit. After being traded to the Dodgers, Ramirez failed three performance-enhancing drug tests.

Time, however, may heal all, and there was no denying Ramirez’s talent. Ramirez was a lifetime .312 hitter with 555 homers and a .996 OPS in 19 seasons. In eight seasons with the club (2001-08), Ramirez was a part of two World Series titles and was named an All-Star eight times.

Gedman played 13 major league seasons, 10-plus with the Red Sox. He was a two-time All-Star and was the primary catcher for the Red Sox’ World Series team in 1986, catching Roger Clemens’s first 20-strikeout game in April of that year. Gedman ranks fourth in franchise history in games caught (858) and has spent the last nine seasons as a hitting coach in the Sox minor league system.

Dinneen played five-plus seasons with the Sox, from 1902-07. He recorded the third no-hitter in Sox history on Sept. 27, 1905, and played a key role in the first World Series championship in Sox history in 1903, starting four games and going 3-1 with a 2.06 ERA.

Duquette’s tenure as GM from 1994-01 brought its share of criticism. He’s known for letting Clemens walk in free agency in 1996 but is also recognized for laying the foundation of the 2004 World Series team by signing players such as Ramirez, Johnny Damon, Tim Wakefield, and Pedro Martinez.

The class of 2020 will be honored at a Red Sox Foundation gala on April 30.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.