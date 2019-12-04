Just a couple of days after being non-tendered, both infielder Marco Hernandez and reliever Josh Osich agreed to one-year deals with the Red Sox.
Hernandez is set to make $650,000 in base salary in the majors, and Osich would earn $850,000 in the majors, according to major league sources. Both have different salaries if they’re optioned to the minors.
Osich was acquired off waivers from the White Sox at the end of October. He posted a 4.66 ERA in a career-high 67⅔ innings with Chicago last season. However, the 31-year-old lefthander excelled against lefties, yielding just a .171 batting average in 115 plate appearances. He has an upper-90s fastball to go along with a sweeping slider and a good changeup.
Hernandez, 27, didn’t perform well down the stretch last season when afforded the opportunity. In September, he hit just .169 in 60 plate appearances while striking out 23 times. But the Sox front office and manager Alex Cora envision him as a valuable utility option. And with Brock Holt likely to have suitors in free agency, Hernandez could be a possible replacement.
The Sox’ 40-man roster is now at 36.
