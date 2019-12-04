Righthander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a $118 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Wednesday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which is subject to a successful physical, had not been announced. The 29-year-old Wheeler stays in the NL East after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Mets. He was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA last season after going 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 2018. Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery . . . The Los Angeles Angels acquired righthander Dylan Bundy from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade for four minor league pitchers, The 27-year-old Bundy has been a solid starter with a nasty slider for the past four seasons with the Orioles . . . The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fla., said the city will not allow the Tampa Bay Rays to pursue a plan to split home games between new stadiums that would be built in Florida and Montreal. Mayor Rick Kriseman informed the City Council that he and the team agree that the “best path forward” is to abide by an existing contract that requires the Rays to play at Tropicana Field through 2027.

Cohen seeks majority stake in Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen, a minority investor in the New York Mets, is negotiating with the Wilpon family to purchase an 80 percent stake in the team, according to two people close to the negotiations. A completed deal was not imminent and was still subject to approval by Major League Baseball owners, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. Cohen’s fund became embroiled in a series of insider trading investigations that began after 2009. He was never charged with wrongdoing, but his firm ultimately paid nearly $2 billion in fines and he agreed not to manage outside money for two years. Cohen and the Mets confirmed that Fred Wilpon, the current controlling owner of the Mets, and his son Jeff, the chief operating officer who plays a role in nearly every decision the club makes, would remain in their positions for five years after the deal.