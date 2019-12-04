Righthander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a $118 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Wednesday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which is subject to a successful physical, had not been announced. The 29-year-old Wheeler stays in the NL East after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Mets. He was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA last season after going 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 2018. Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery . . . The Los Angeles Angels acquired righthander Dylan Bundy from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade for four minor league pitchers, The 27-year-old Bundy has been a solid starter with a nasty slider for the past four seasons with the Orioles . . . The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fla., said the city will not allow the Tampa Bay Rays to pursue a plan to split home games between new stadiums that would be built in Florida and Montreal. Mayor Rick Kriseman informed the City Council that he and the team agree that the “best path forward” is to abide by an existing contract that requires the Rays to play at Tropicana Field through 2027.
Cohen seeks majority stake in Mets
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen, a minority investor in the New York Mets, is negotiating with the Wilpon family to purchase an 80 percent stake in the team, according to two people close to the negotiations. A completed deal was not imminent and was still subject to approval by Major League Baseball owners, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. Cohen’s fund became embroiled in a series of insider trading investigations that began after 2009. He was never charged with wrongdoing, but his firm ultimately paid nearly $2 billion in fines and he agreed not to manage outside money for two years. Cohen and the Mets confirmed that Fred Wilpon, the current controlling owner of the Mets, and his son Jeff, the chief operating officer who plays a role in nearly every decision the club makes, would remain in their positions for five years after the deal.
Colleges
BU men lose at the buzzer in basketball
Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a career-high 17 points and Javier Langarica beat the buzzer with a putback after an offensive rebound, lifting George Washington (4-5) to a 64-63 victory over Boston University (3-6) in Washington, D.C., in men’s basketball. The Colonials scored the game’s final 10 points in the final 2:33 after Max Mahoney’s jumper had given BU a 63-54 lead. The winning bucket came when GW’s Armel Potter missed a 3-pointer then Langarica grabbed the offensive rebound and banked it in for his only made field goal of the game. Mahoney had 17 points for the Terriers (3-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games . . . Jordan Roland had 28 points, including his 1,000th career point, and Northeastern’s men beat visiting Maine (2-6), 78-63. Tyson Walker had 15 points and six assists for Northeastern (5-4) . . . Clemson running back Travis Etienne is once again the Atlantic Coast Conference’s football player of the year and North Carolina’s Sam Howell is the league’s top rookie. Etienne was also picked as the offensive player of the year, while teammate Isaiah Simmons is the defensive player of the year. Etienne rushed for 1,386 yards and 18 touchdowns while becoming the second player in four years to repeat as player of the year. Howell is also the top offensive rookie while Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau was selected as the defensive rookie of the year. Howell threw for an ACC-best 3,347 yards with 35 touchdowns while leading UNC to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016 . . . USC football coach Clay Helton will return for his fifth full season with the Trojans.
Miscellany
Kane fined $5,000 for elbowing
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was fined $5,000 for elbowing Washington defenseman Radko Gudas in the Capitals’ 5-2 win over San Jose on Tuesday. Kane avoided any suspension for the infraction . . . The 124th running of the Boston Marathon on April 20 will serve as the 2020 US Paralympic Team’s selection event, the Boston Athletic Association and US Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced. The top two US men’s and women’s finishers will be nominated to the American team for next summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo . . . US Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed, who will be part of the US Presidents Cup golf team next week at Royal Melbourne, each managed a tough wind in the Bahamas to post a 6-under-par 66 and share the lead after the opening round of the Hero World Challenge, a holiday exhibition hosted by Tiger Woods. Woods, the team’s captain was six shots behind the leaders after finishing with a 72 . . . Middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins, four-division champion Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico, three-division champ Shane Mosley, and women’s star Christy Martin were elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, N.Y. . . . Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp claimed his 100th Premier League soccer win as his team beat visiting Everton, 5-2, in the Merseyside derby.
