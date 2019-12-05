An emergency operation was performed to stop the spinal fluid from leaking. It was while doing that procedure that a doctor noticed “a jagged point, a bony spike” remaining in Jenks’s body. Additionally, an infection had developed in his back that required three months of intravenous biotics.

In a first-person account in The Players’ Tribune, Jenks details the downward spiral that ensued after he underwent back surgery following the 2011 season, his last in the majors. Shortly after the initial surgery, which was intended to decompress two levels of his spine, there was a rupture in his dural sac that resulted in spinal fluid leaking from the incision.

Former Red Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks said he became addicted to painkillers after a botched back operation nearly cost him his life and prematurely ended his baseball career.

Advertisement

As he returned to Fort Myers, Fla., for spring training with the Red Sox in 2012, Jenks said, he had been taking pills, mainly Percocet. He checked himself into “a drug detox place for a week,” he said, but it wasn’t long before he was back on pills.

Jenks details a couple of harrowing incidents in which he was behind the wheel of a car, one of which resulted in him being arrested for DUI. In the other, he woke up in a stranger’s car wearing only his underwear and covered in glass.

Shortly after that, family and friends held an intervention, and Jenks reluctantly agreed to go to rehab for 60 days.

Jenks said he is revealing these details now to promote awareness of the dangers of concurrent surgeries. The practice, in which a surgeon performs two operations at the same time, was detailed in 2015 by the Boston Globe Spotlight team.

Last May, Jenks reached an out-of-court settlement with Massachusetts General Hospital and Dr. Kirkham Wood, its former head of orthopedic spine surgery, the day before his medical malpractice suit was to go to trial in Boston. Jenks agreed to accept $5.1 million to settle a claim that he suffered a career-ending spine injury.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.