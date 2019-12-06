Cooperstown, NY 13326

Dear Tim,

First of all, congratulations on your appointment as president. I know it’s a tough act to follow. Jeff Idelson is a great friend of baseball and he served the Hall well. But I’m sure you’re up to the task.

So, what’s up, you ask? Well, I’m staring at my Baseball Writers’ Association of America 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. As always, I am honored to be taking part. I feel as if I’ve been preparing for this my whole life.

I was privileged to be born into a family whose working priority was sports. I am told I was present at Dunn Field in Trenton, N.J., on the night in 1950 when Willie Mays made his organized baseball debut in the uniform of the Trenton Giants. I grew up going to games at Shibe Park/Connie Mack Stadium and the Polo Grounds. I could not read enough about baseball and its history. I was probably the only kid on my block — and that’s more than a phrase; there really was a “block” — who knew the infield fly rule.

I know it may sound like pointless bragging, but I’m just trying to establish my bona fides as a voter. Oh, have I mentioned I’ve scored every game I’ve attended, at every level, since spring training of 1977? Baseball matters to me.

OK, enough of that already.

Tim, evaluating the candidates and making a decision used to be a 100 percent fun exercise. You examined the record. You mixed in your feelings and impressions. And you either checked the box at the left of the man’s name or you didn’t.

May I add that I have always retained the right to change my mind? I can be swayed by friendly, knowledgeable persuasion. I have voted for several players only upon careful reconsideration.

But you and I know something has severely altered the equation. As a result of this development, and only this development, the following candidates are not yet included in the Hall:

■ a seven-time Most Valuable Player who is the all-time leader in home runs and walks.

■ a seven-time Cy Young Award winner with 354 career wins and seven ERA titles who many feel is the best righthanded pitcher in the post-World War II era, and maybe ever.

■ a man with 583 career homers who was the first to hit 70 in a season.

■ a man with 609 career home runs and the only person to hit 60 in a season three times.

■ a man with 555 career home runs with a career OPS of .996 who many feel is the best righthanded hitter since Rogers Hornsby.

■ a man with 3,020 hits and 569 home runs.

That’s correct. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Manny Ramirez, and Rafael Palmeiro are all on the outside of your Hall looking in.

And soon to be up for examination is a man with 696 home runs, 2,086 runs batted in, and three Most Valuable Awards, a man with a .930 career OPS whose peak value may have made him the greatest shortstop ever.

But you and I know that Alex Rodriguez is yet another tainted candidate because of the aforementioned “development.”

The official time for McGwire and Palmeiro has passed, as you know. They are each now in the hands of committees that exist to ponder the candidacy of players passed over by the BBWAA.

But Messrs. Bonds, Clemens, Ramirez, and Sosa remain on the ballot. So once again we voters must make a decision. Do we allow allegations of PED use to disqualify these awesome achievers from consideration?

I have been saying for years that one day I may wake up and say, “The hell with it. I can no longer act as judge and jury. I don’t know which juiced pitchers pitched to which juiced batters, or which home runs would have landed on the warning track absent the juice or which strikeouts on a 94-mile-per-hour fastball would not have been with an 89-m.p.h. fastball. So I’m voting them all in.”

Has that day come? The truth is I really don’t know. The ballot isn’t due until Dec. 21.

So, here is where you come in, Tim. Remember the word “your” in reference to the Hall? That’s correct. It is your Hall of Fame. The Hall is a private entity that has entrusted the voting process to the BBWAA. But it remains your Museum.

I am asking you to take charge. Remove the PED issue from us, the writers. I ask you to put a disclaiming sign outside the entrance to the room where the Hall of Fame plaques are to be found.

It should read something like this:

“There was a period of time when baseball was invaded by performance-enhancing drugs. Many of the players whose plaques you will see inside performed during the era. We have instructed the BBWAA voters to consider the candidates strictly on the merits of their known accomplishments.

“No one will ever know exactly how the PEDs affected performance or team results. The Hall of Fame reflects the occasionally complicated history of baseball, and everyone represented inside played a significant part. Thank you.”

Please, Tim, take the burden off the voters. I, for one, am tired of being a frustrated judge and juror. I doubt that I’m alone.

I needed to get that off my chest.

Best of luck in your new position.

Take care,

Bob

