The late Marvin Miller, who built the MLB Players Association into a powerhouse, was finally selected. The committee also voted in longtime Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons.

But when the Hall’s Modern Era Committee met on Sunday, Evans was not among their choices.

SAN DIEGO — The hope was that the passage of time and a more in-depth review of his accomplishments, particularly in comparison with other players of his era, would lead to former Red Sox right fielder Dwight Evans being voted into the Hall of Fame.

Simmons received 13 votes from the 16-member committee and Miller 12. Evans finished third with eight votes, four shy of the 12 needed for the required 75 percent.

Dave Parker received seven votes and Steve Garvey and Lou Whitaker six each.

Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, and Dale Murphy each received three-or-fewer votes.

The committee reviewed 10 candidates whose greatest contributions came from 1970-87.

One of the committee members, Hall of Fame righthander Dennis Eckersley, played with Evans from 1978-84 and laid out a good case for his former teammate, according to several sources.

Several of the executives on the committee also lobbied for Evans before the secret ballot.

Evans will not be eligible again until the Modern Era committee reconvenes in 2023 to consider candidates for the 2024 induction class.

The election of Miller, who died in 2012, ended what many players saw as an injustice. Miller’s advocacy changed the game as players gained free agency, higher salaries and other collectively bargained rights.

“Players are pleased that Marvin will now take his rightful and long overdue place in the Hall of Fame in recognition of the monumental and positive impact he had on our game and our industry,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement.

Simmons, 70, played 21 seasons from 1968-88, 13 of them with the Cardinals. He was an eight-time All-Star who hit .285 with 248 home runs and a .785 OPS.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.