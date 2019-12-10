SAN DIEGO — Trading Mookie Betts doesn’t appear to be at the top of the Red Sox’ wish list.

According to an executive of a club that has harbored longstanding interest in acquiring Betts, the Red Sox hadn’t given any indication of Betts’ availability to that team as of Monday night. Instead, the Sox have shown greater willingness to explore the market for other players on their roster, including starting pitchers.

That said, as the market surges for top-end players such as Stephen Strasburg (seven years, $245 million) and Gerrit Cole (expected to get a deal of more than $300 million), Betts is viewed as likely to command a record-setting bonanza in the likely event that he reaches the open market.