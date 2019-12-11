All pitchers must face at least three batters or end a half-inning, unless injured. While the players’ union refused to agree to that provision, it also said it will not challenge it.

Commissioner Rob Manfred also said Wednesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego the injured list for pitchers will revert to 15 days from 10 days. In tandem, pitchers optioned to the minors will have to spend 15 days with farm teams before they can be recalled unless they replace a pitcher going on the IL.

Major League Baseball is pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.

Advertisement

Active rosters will increase by one to 26 from Opening Day through Aug. 31 and will drop from 40 to 28 from Sept. 1 through the end of the regular season. What had been a 26th player for certain day-night doubleheaders through Aug. 31 will become a 27th player in those situations.

Teams may carry no more than 13 pitchers through Aug. 31 and no more than 14 from Sept. 1 through the end of the regular season.

Going deep

MLB has interviewed almost 60 people and obtained tens of thousands of electronic messages in its investigation into allegations the Houston Astros broke rules by using a television camera to steal signs.

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers sparked the investigation when he told The Athletic last month the team had used the camera to steal signs in 2017 during the team’s run to its first World Series title.

Manfred said last month MLB was investigating Houston’s conduct for the past three seasons, and he hoped to complete the inquiry before the start of next season.

‘‘I think that this is probably the most thorough investigation that the commissioner’s office has ever undertaken,’’ he said Wednesday. ‘‘I think we've interviewed already nearly 60 witnesses, 76,000 e-mails, a whole additional trove of instant messages.

Advertisement

‘‘That review has caused us to conclude that we have to do some follow-up interviewing. It is my hope to conclude the investigation just as promptly as possible, but it’s really hard to predict how long something like that is going to take.’’

Net gains

Seven major league teams will expand protective netting to the foul poles and 15 others will expand their netting generally to the area in the outfield where the stands begin to angle away from the field, Manfred said.

The remaining eight clubs already have installed netting that extends substantially beyond the far end of the dugouts, Manfred said.

Manfred said there are structural limitations at some ballparks involving the elbow in the outfield where the stands begin to angle away from the field.

The push for expanded netting began in December 2015, when MLB encouraged teams to have netting or screens in place between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate. That push increased in 2017 after a number of fans were injured by foul balls and pieces of broken bats.

Results are in

The baseballs weren’t juiced during a record-setting 2019 regular season, according to a study commissioned by MLB. They were just flying farther. A four-person committee of scientists found that baseballs this year had less drag on average than in previous seasons, contributing to a power surge that resulted in a record number of home runs. Their report released Wednesday blamed the spike on inconsistencies in the seam height of the baseballs, as well as “changes in player behavior.’’ Batters connected 6,776 times in the regular season, smashing the record of 6,105 set in 2017. The committee said it did not find evidence that MLB intentionally altered the baseballs and believes the inconsistencies were due to “manufacturing variability.” The balls are hand-sewn by workers at the Rawlings factory in Costa Rica . . . Gerrit Cole quickly ended Stephen Strasburg’s tenure as baseball’s highest-paid pitcher, agreeing to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the Yankees on Tuesday night. Cole’s deal established marks for pitchers in total dollars, topping the $245 million, seven-year contract Strasburg finalized a day earlier to remain with the World Series champion Nationals. Its $36 million average is a record for any player, beating the $35.5 million in outfielder Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Angels that started last season . . . Righthander Scott Oberg, a native of Tewksbury, and the Rockies agreed to a $13 million, three-year contract with a club option for 2023 that could make the deal worth $21 million over four seasons . . . Ken Harrelson, who called White Sox games for 34 years, won the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick award for excellence in broadcasting.