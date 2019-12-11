Decreased seam height, the committee concluded, explained roughly 35 percent of the diminished drag that allowed baseballs to fly farther off the bat. However, the causes of the other 65 percent of the year-to-year change in drag had not been identified conclusively.

SAN DIEGO — A committee of scientists who studied the 2019 home run surge in Major League Baseball determined that the cause of the record-shattering season was divided between decreased drag on the baseball (roughly 60 percent of the increase) and changes in offensive approach, with more players looking to launch balls (40 percent).

Advertisement

The committee found no evidence of intentional changes to the manufacture of the baseball that contributed to conditions in 2019 where seemingly every ball hit in the air during the regular season seemed like a threat to fly over fences.

“We have never been asked to juice or dejuice a baseball, and we’ve never done anything of the sort, never would on our own,” said Rawlings CEO and president Michael Zlaket. “There’s always going to be some inconsistency in the product. It’s created by the fact that it’s natural materials, and the production process has a lot of manual steps, but I’m confident that we have always done it, and we will always do it better than anybody else in the world.”

Still, the conclusion that baseballs made from natural materials can behave in very different ways from year to year and even from one baseball to another is potentially jarring. After all, what a ball does in flight can have a significant impact on individual players either dramatically exceeding or underperforming their projections.

“I think generally, the notion that we might have studied something and come away feeling like we have a valuable takeaway but we still don’t understand a lot of it I think kind of sums up just about everything we do,” said Chaim Bloom. “Whether we’d like to admit it or not, there’s a lot about this game that we don’t know. I think there always will be. Our job is just to continue trying to make forward progress and learning as much as we can about it and recognizing that there’s a lot of things that we don’t know, attacking our jobs with the appropriate humility that comes with that.”

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.