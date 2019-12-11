A rotation led by Cole, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, and James Paxton stamps the Yankees as heavy favorites to win the World Series.

At a time when the Red Sox are trying to trim their payroll, the Yankees giving Cole the largest contract ever for a pitcher was a follow-up punch of bad news.

SAN DIEGO — The news broke just before midnight on Tuesday. Gerrit Cole to the Yankees for nine years and $324 million.

As the news spread through the Winter Meetings, manager Aaron Boone walked through the lobby of the Grand Hyatt with a smile.

About eight hours earlier, general manager Brian O’Halloran acknowledged the Red Sox could resort to filling the fifth spot in their rotation by using an opener. He was not smiling.

This is what managing the luxury tax has wrought in baseball, teams shifting back and forth between being bold or boring.

The Red Sox raised their payroll to a franchise record $239.5 million in 2018 with the addition of J.D. Martinez. They won 108 games then blitzed through the postseason to a championship.

The Sox spent $46.6 million more than the Yankees that season and it showed on the field. The Sox won the American League East by eight games then wiped the Yankees out in four games in the Division Series, outscoring their rivals by 13 runs.

But the Yankees accomplished something by getting under the luxury tax threshold and resetting the penalties. That allowed them to sign Zack Britton, D.J. LeMahieu, and Adam Ottavino before last season and all three players proved instrumental in winning the division.

Now, much as the Sox did with Martinez, the Yankees have continued spending with the addition of Cole. Martinez was the player who got the Red Sox over the top. The Yankees believe Cole will do the same for them.

Meanwhile, the Sox are actively seeking to drop their payroll below $208 million to get under the tax threshold and remove what are legitimate penalties.

As colleague Alex Speier pointed out on Tuesday, getting under the limit could lead to savings of $90-$100 million over a three-year period when revenue sharing is factored in. They also get relief in terms of gaining or losing picks in the amateur draft and how much money they can spend on international prospects.

That’s actual money, $100 million. Even high-revenue teams like the Yankees, Red Sox and Dodgers can’t ignore the high cost of staying over the limit for years at a time. The collective bargaining agreement essentially has built-in brakes.

A team could certainly choose to ignore the penalties and avidly pursue a championship every year, cost be damned. But nothing about a baseball season is ever so certain that cost isn’t a factor.

The 2011 Red Sox thought they had a perfect team right up until the worst September collapse in history. Not even future Hall of Famer Theo Epstein was immune to the vagaries of baseball.

As Yankees GM Brian Cashman takes his turn at the trough, new Red Sox boss Chaim Bloom will dutifully chip away at the mountain of cash Dave Dombrowski built.

The Yankees could actually prove helpful in that effort. By signing Cole, they added to the demand for free-agent starting pitchers. Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel will all benefit as the Dodgers, Angels and Rangers look to fill holes in their rotations.

It should create an opportunity for the Red Sox to trade David Price, who has three years and $96 million left on his deal. If teams are satisfied Price is healthy, he becomes a good pickup for a contender.

It feels unlikely the Red Sox will trade Chris Sale. His five-year, $145 million deal now looks like a bargain compared to Cole. Sale is only 17 months older than Cole and has a lower ERA over the last four seasons.

If Sale can stay healthy — and that’s hardly a guarantee given the last two seasons — he could be a cost-effective cornerstone of another championship team in a few years.

The more Bloom cuts, the more the Sox also improve their ability to make Mookie Betts an offer he can’t turn down.

The Yankees watched the Red Sox celebrate on the field at Yankee Stadium when they won the Division Series in 2018. But dropping $32.4 million over two seasons to get under the tax limit led to Cole.

What is essentially a requirement to manage payroll helps explain why six different teams have won the World Series the last six seasons and nine different teams have won pennants. Dynasties are being regulated out of existence.

Maybe the next collective bargaining agreement will allow ambitious clubs to spend more freely. But for now, these are the rules.

It was a bad night for Red Sox fans on Tuesday. But, in time, the math will work in their favor. It’s up to Bloom to find that sweet spot the Yankees reveled in on Tuesday.

