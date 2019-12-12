The Red Sox will need to find another starter for their rotation in 2020. According to multiple reports, free agent righthander Rick Porcello has reached an agreement to sign with the New York Mets. The deal is for one year, and $10 million, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Porcello leaving the Red Sox was not unexpected. The team has stated a desire to trim payroll, and Porcello was coming off a year in which his ERA ballooned to 5.52 and allowed 198 hits over 174⅓ innings. Still, he made 32 starts last season, going 14-12, while other members of the rotation missed significant time with injuries.