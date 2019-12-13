Neither move should prevent the Red Sox from reaching their stated goal of getting below the luxury tax, but could depth to the pitching staff and the bench.

As expected, the Red Sox were not particularly active at the Winter Meetings, signing two free agents at a relatively low cost. They signed infielder Jose Peraza to a one-year, $3 million deal, and lefthander Martin Perez to a one-year, $6 million deal with a club option for 2021 at $6.25 million.

■ Perez, 28, spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers before signing with the Minnesota Twins as a free agent for the 2019 season. He’s made at least 32 starts in three of the last four seasons, including 2019, when he went 10-7 with with a 5.12 ERA for the AL Central-winning Twins. But he was left off the postseason roster and Minnesota declined his option, making him a free agent. His career record is 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA. In 2016, he pitched a career high 198⅔ innings, going 10-11 with a 4.39 ERA. He figures to help out at the back of the rotation with Rick Porcello headed to the Mets.

■ Peraza, 25, has appeared in 520 major league games, all but seven with the Cincinnati Reds. He has a career slash line of .273/.312/.374, but last season those numbers dipped to .239/.285/.346, his worst in four years with the Reds. After the organization decided not to tender him, the Red Sox signed him and will have him under control through 2022. He provides depth in the field, having played every position except catcher and first base for the Reds. He has 28 home runs, half of which came in 2018.

His signing would seem to indicate that the Red Sox will not be bringing back free agent Brock Holt, who figures to draw interest on the open market.

The Red Sox also made three selections in the Rule V draft.

■ Jonathan Arauz, 21, was a utility infielder with the Houston Astros Triple A affiliate in Round Rock, Texas. The switch hitter hasn’t done much in the minors, batting .243 in five seasons, with 24 home runs. In 2017 he was suspended without pay after testing positive for Methamphetamine.

■ Raynel Espinal, 28, is a righthander in the Yankees’ Double A affiliate in Trenton. He appeared in 18 games, 12 starts, with Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, going 5-7 with a 4.32 ERA, with 79 strikeouts and 22 walks in 75 inning. He had a 2.25 ERA for the month of July before missing the rest of the season and undergoing Tommy John surgery.

■ Jose Espada, 22, is a righthander that was selected from the Toronto Blue Jays’ Double A New Hampshire affiliate. He pitched just 11⅔ innings last season due to an elbow strain.

