After spending his first eight seasons in the majors with the crosstown Yankees, Dellin Betances , 31, joined the Mets on a one-year contract with a player option for 2021. The deal guarantees the 6-foot-8-inch, 265-pound righthanded reliever at least $10.5 million. Betances’ journey has taken him through all five of New York City’s boroughs. Born in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood, the four-time All-Star grew up on the island’s Lower East Side. The Yankees drafted Betances out of Brooklyn’s Grand Street Campus High School in 2006. A year later he suited up for Low A Staten Island, eventually making his big league debut at Yankee Stadium in 2011 . . . The Chicago White Sox and prized outfielder Luis Robert agreed to a $50 million, six-year contract, clearing the way for the 22-year-old Cuban phenom to open the season in the majors.

Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon, 30, who signed a three-year $40 million deal with the team during the offseason, has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for public comments during a recent interview with the Sacramento Bee about wanting a trade. The league called the comments detrimental to the NBA and its teams. Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, players cannot make public demands for a trade.

Colleges

Missouri sued by accusers

Two women alleged in a lawsuit the University of Missouri mishandled its investigation of former basketball player Terrence Phillips, who was accused of sexual and physical misconduct before he was released from the team in 2018. The plaintiffs, who are seeking damages and a change in the school’s Title IX policies, sued the university’s Board of Curators, claiming the university didn’t follow its Title IX rules in the investigation of Phillips . . . Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, who was fired in 2017 from his first head coaching job at Connecticut after going 11-26 in three seasons, was hired as Purdue’s defensive coordinator after his Louisiana Tech defense made quite an impression in last week’s 14-0 bowl shutout of Miami . . . Army hired Nate Woody as its defensive coordinator after Woody served stints as a defensive analyst at Michigan, defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Georgia Tech and defensive coordinator at Appalachian State and Wofford . . . Former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin, who was fired during the 2018 season following the death of a player, Jordan McNair, who had collapsed during offseason conditioning drills, was hired at Mississippi as a defensive assistant on Lane Kiffin’s staff . . . Cole Kmet is the latest Notre Dame player to give up his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, changing his mind after saying in November he intended to return. The 6-foot-5½, 250-pound tight end joined running back Tony Jones Jr. and safety Alohi Gilman in making themselves available for the April 23-25 draft.

Advertisement

Soccer

Salah sparks Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored a goal in the fourth minute and set up the other by Sadio Mane in the 64th as Liverpool extended its unbeaten Premier League run to a full year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United to restore its 13-point lead. Liverpool hasn’t lost a league game in 364 days since a defeat to Manchester City proved crucial in last year’s title race, when Jürgen Klopp’s team finished a point back in second place . . . Arsenal defender Calum Chambers will be out for the rest of the season after having surgery on a ruptured knee ligament, the club said . . . Venezuela’s efforts to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in March were dealt a setback when coach Rafael Dudamel resigned, citing a rift between him and executives of the country’s soccer federation . . . Wayne Rooney, 34, the reigning record goalscorer for Manchester United and Englad, made a winning debut for Derby as he had a hand in both goals in a 2-1 victory over Barnsley in England’s second-tier League Championship . . . The Portland Timbers acquired Colombian midfielder Yimmi Chara, brother of longtime Brazilian midfielder Diego Chara.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Russia reaches World Junior semis

Dmitri Voronkov scored two power-play goals and Russia beat Switzerland, 3-1, to become the first team to reach the semifinals of the World Junior Hockey Championshipc. Alexander Khovanov also had a goal and an assist and goaltender Yaroslav Askarov made 14 saves as Russia outshot the Swiss, 36-15, at Werk Arena in Trinec, Czech Republic . . . The Canberra International tennis tournament, an ATP Challenger Tour event scheduled to begin Monday, will relocate to Bendigo, a city about 370 miles east of Canberra, because of continuing wildfires and smoke haze in the region, officials said.