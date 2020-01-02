The Red Sox, on the hunt for a backup for catcher Christian Vasquez, will sign Kevin Plawecki to a major league deal, the Globe confirmed Thursday.

Plawecki was nontendered by the Cleveland Indians after hitting .222 in 59 games last season.

The 28-year-old from Indiana was drafted by the New York Mets in the first round in 2012 and made his debut with them in April 2015. He was traded to the Indians in January of last year.