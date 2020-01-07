The Red Sox released a statement to the Boston Globe, saying the organization plans to “fully cooperate” with MLB on the investigation into the allegations:

An official from the league told The Boston Globe that they are “looking into” the matter, which was reported by Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball will investigate allegations that the Red Sox illegally stole signs using the video replay room at Fenway Park during the 2018 season in which Boston won the World Series.

“We were recently made aware of allegations suggesting the inappropriate use of our video replay room. We take these allegations seriously and will fully cooperate with MLB as they investigate the matter.”

While sign-stealing isn’t illegal in baseball, using any kind of electronic aid is strictly prohibited.

Video replay rooms — introduced in 2014 when the league first started using replay review — are accessible to players during games, and weren’t monitored by the league until the 2018 postseason.

Three people with the Red Sox in 2018 explained to the Athletic how a player would go to the replay room to determine the opposing pitcher’s sign sequence, and then relay it to another player. That player, in turn, would tell a baserunner, who could then relay signs as he saw them to a Red Sox hitter. The system only worked if a runner was on second base.

“It’s cheating,” a source told The Athletic. “Because if you’re using a camera to zoom in on the crotch of the catcher, to break down the sign system, and then take that information and give it out to the runner, then he doesn’t have to steal it.”

The replay room had already been a source of ire for the league, and prior to the 2018 season, commissioner Rob Manfred warned against its use to steal signs after clarifying the rules in the hope it would end the “chicanery,” according to the Athletic.

The league issued a statement to the Athletic on the accusations against the Red Sox: “The commissioner made clear in a September 15, 2017, memo to clubs how seriously he would take any future violation of the regulations regarding use of electronic equipment or the inappropriate use of the video replay room. Given these allegations, MLB will commence an investigation into this matter.”

The report also claims that the Red Sox worked to evade MLB’s attempts to eliminate replay room sign stealing.

Starting in the 2018 postseason, the league began sending personnel to “monitor” replay rooms, which theoretically could have curtailed the scheme. However, according to one of Rosenthal and Drellich’s Red Sox sources, the team was still able to use the replay room for illegal purposes. The source claimed that the Red Sox had the MLB monitors “in our back pocket,” and that “If we wanted to whisper something or they walked out, then we could do something if we needed to.”

The allegations come two months after the Houston Astros were accused of using an illegal sign-stealing scheme in 2017, when Red Sox manager Alex Cora -- who joined Boston in 2018 -- was bench coach.

The accusations are part of a greater issue in baseball. The Athletic published a report in November that alleged the Astros used video to gain knowledge of signs, and then reportedly communicated it to hitters by banging on a trash can.

The Red Sox’ alleged scheme needed to have a baserunner in order to be executed.

In addition to possible ramifications from the most recent report, Cora could be facing discipline for his role in the Astros’ sign stealing, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Punishment for the scheme is expected within the next two weeks.

