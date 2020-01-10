The agreement, which was first reported by ESPN, comes at the deadline to avoid arbitration.

Mookie Betts agreed to receive $27 million from the Red Sox for the 2020 season, a record for an arbitration-eligible player.

Fellow outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also reached an agreement at $11 million, Julian McWilliams reported.

Pitchers Brandon Workman ($3.5 million), Matt Barnes ($3.1 million) and Heath Hembree ($1.6125 million) have also agreed to settle, the Globe has confirmed.

It’s yet to be determined if the team was able to reach settlements with starter Eduardo Rodriguez and outfielder Andrew Benintendi. If not, they will proceed to an arbitration hearing to debate whether they are more deserving of the salary they proposed or the one filed by the team.

Julian McWilliams and Alex Speier contributed reporting to this story.