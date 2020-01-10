Brice pitched well last season, posting a 3.43 ERA, but he had problems staying on the field. He pitched just 44⅔ innings, dealing with a right forearm strain that cost him a chunk of the season.

The team acquired righthanded reliever Austin Brice from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league shortstop Angeudis Santos .

It was a busy day for the Red Sox, who agreed to deals for five of their seven arbitration-eligible players just before Friday’s 1 p.m. deadline. That didn’t stop them from making other moves elsewhere.

Brice relies on four pitches: curve, four-seamer, sinker and changeup. He throws his curve the most, just over 44 percent of the time, and has elite spin on that pitch that ranks in the 94th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

To make room for Brice, the team designated infielder Marco Hernandez for assignment. In December, Hernandez was non-tendered, then re-signed by the Sox.

If the utility infielder makes it through waivers, he could be outrighted to Triple A Pawtucket as Sam Travis was, and still be an option for the big league club when needed.

Weekend attendees

Next week will mark the first time the Red Sox will hold their Winter Weekend at MGM Springfield. The two-day event will begin Friday, and include an introduction of participating players, followed by a fan-interactive Town Hall meeting with Sox principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, president Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, general manager Brian O’Halloran, and manager Alex Cora.

On Jan. 18, fans will have an opportunity to meet the players for photos, autographs, and panel sessions. Players planning to attend are Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Rafael Devers, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Christian Vazquez.

Mookie Betts isn’t, however, instead testing his mettle as a pro bowler at the PBA Hall of Fame Classic in Arlington, Texas. He bowled a 300 game during his last PBA event in 2017.

The list of former Sox scheduled to appear includes Carlton Fisk, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Wade Boggs, Koji Uehara, and Jason Varitek.

On the move

The team promoted Shawn Haviland to pitching coordinator (performance), the role in which Dave Bush served last year before getting promoted to big league pitching coach this offseason. Haviland worked with Bush and Brian Bannister last year.

Alex Speier contributed to this report. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.