The MLB report, a nine-page document, was the result of an investigation launched in mid-November after a story in The Athletic said the Astros illegally used technology to steal signs during the 2017 season, when they won the World Series.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were each suspended for one season for their roles in the scheme. Team owner Jim Crane fired both of them following the suspension announcement.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was implicated in the Houston Astros cheating scandal , which was detailed in a report released by Major League Baseball Monday following its investigation.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the report, which you can read in its entirety here.

■ Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach before becoming manager of the Red Sox, helped create the systems the Astros used to illegally steal signs, which included banging on a trash can to indicate pitches to batters.

■ Cora is not being punished yet because MLB is still conducting an investigation into allegations of a similar practice by the Red Sox in 2018.

■ The sign-stealing started at the beginning of the 2017 season, which ended with the Astros winning the World Series.

■ Cora was an exception in the scheme, which otherwise was largely conducted by players.

■ The Astros continued to use their system in 2017 even after the Red Sox were caught using electronics that season to help steal signs and MLB warned all clubs against the practice.

■ No determination was made as to the effectiveness of the sign stealing in gaining a competitive advantage.

■ Crane did not know about the practice but was said to be “extraordinarily troubled” by it.

■ Luhnow denied having knowledge of the scheme but was held accountable because MLB deemed “it is the job of the general manager to be aware of the activities of his staff and his players, and to ensure that those activities comport with both standards of conduct set by Club ownership and MLB rules.”

■ Hinch knew about the scheme but did not create it or participate in it.

Alex Cora’s involvement

The report sums up Cora’s role as:

“Cora was involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs. Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players’ conduct. I will withhold determining the appropriate level of discipline for Cora until after the DOI [Department of Investigations] completes its investigation of the allegations that the Red Sox engaged in impermissible electronic sign stealing in 2018 while Cora was the manager.”

Here are the details on Cora’s involvement:

■ Cora began calling the replay review room “early in the season” in 2017 to get information on signs. Sometimes the information was communicated via text message to a staffer wearing a smart watch on the bench or a nearby phone.

Takeaways:

The scheme described here is similar to the type of scheme the Red Sox allegedly used during the 2018 season, which is being investigated

It is illegal to use electronic devices to steal signs on the bench; the Red Sox were fined an undisclosed amount in September 2017 for using an Apple Watch to relay sign information. That fine prompted commissioner Rob Manfred to issue a memo to all teams clarifying the rules around technology: “All Clubs were put on notice as of September 15, 2017 that any use of electronic equipment to steal signs would be dealt with more severely by my office.” Monday’s report explains how the Astros knowingly used schemes involving technology after receiving the memo.

■ Two months into the 2017 season, Cora arranged for a staffer to install a monitor right outside the Astros dugout that showed the center-field camera feed. Players normally used the feed in-game to adjust their swings. The Astros used it to decode signs. Players would determine a sign and send a message to the hitter by banging on a trash can.

Takeaway: It means Cora had an outsized role in the most notable scandal originally reported by The Athletic in November. The scheme is described as “player driven.”

■ The investigation did not find that the Astros used the banging scheme in 2018; but the replay room was used to decode signs and send them to the dugout. That process stopped sometime during the season “because the players no longer believed it was effective.”

Takeaway: After Cora left the team to take over as Red Sox manager, the use of the replay room dissipated. The investigation didn’t find evidence that the Astros cheated during the 2018 postseason.

Why players weren’t punished ■ The commissioner says in the report that he will not discipline individual players because of his September 2017 decision to “hold a Club’s General Manager and Field Manager accountable for misconduct of this kind.”

■ Astros players told investigators that had they been told to stop by Hinch, they would have stopped.

■ Manfred said that because Cora was “an active participant in the scheme” and that Hinch was aware, players may have thought the behavior was being encouraged.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Follow Matt Pepin on Twitter at @mattpep15.