The Houston Astros fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch shortly after they were suspended for a year by commissioner Rob Manfred for failing to stop a sign-stealing scheme Cora developed as Houston’s bench coach in 2017.

The decision to move on from Cora came in the wake of Major League Baseball’s report released on Monday that named Cora as the ringleader of the Houston Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal.

The Red Sox and Alex Cora may have agreed to part ways, but the worst could be yet to come for both the organization and its former manager.

Manfred also fined the Astros $5 million, the maximum allowed by MLB’s constitution, and took away the team’s first two picks of the 2020 and 2021 amateur drafts. The Red Sox, who were fined in 2017 for using electronic devices to relay information on signs to the dugout, are expected to face similar penalties if found guilty.

Here’s a look at the price executives have had to pay for running afoul of baseball’s rules.

■ Former Braves GM John Coppolella permanently banned: The Braves lost 13 prospects and Coppolella was banned for life by Major League Baseball on Nov. 21, 2017 for circumventing international signing rules from 2015 to 2017.

■ Former Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa permanently banned: MLB ordered the St. Louis Cardinals to pay $2 million and turn over their two highest draft selections to the Houston Astros on Jan. 30, 2017, as a result of Correa, an ex-Cardinals employee, hacking the Astros’ computer system. Correa was sentenced to 46 months in jail for unlawfully hacking into the Astros’ computer system.

■ Padres GM A.J. Preller suspended 30 days: Preller was suspended on Sept. 30, 2016, after a thorough review of the trade of lefthander Drew Pomeranz to the Red Sox. San Diego did not make the relevant medical information on Pomeranz available to the Red Sox prior to the trade.

■ Reds owner Marge Schott suspended two years: Schott gave up control of the team for two years after controversial comments about Adolf Hitler and disparaging statements about women and Asian-Americans.

■ Schott suspended one year: Schott was also fined $25,000 by Major League Baseball for ‘her use of racially and ethnically insensitive language’ in 1993.

■ Yankees owner George Steinbrenner suspended for life: Steinbrenner was permanently banned for associating with admitted gambler Howard Spira and for paying him $40,000 to supply damaging information on then Yankee outfielder Dave Winfield, with whom Steinbrenner was feuding. He was reinstated in 1993.

■ Steinbrenner suspended for two years: Steinbrenner was suspended for two years by commissioner Bowie Kuhn on Nov. 28, 1974, because of his federal conviction for illegal contributions to political campaigns.

■ Braves owner Ted Turner suspended one year: Turner was also fined following the 1976 season for tampering in his pursuit of free agent Gary Matthews.

As for managers who have been suspended, there are really only two that rise to the level of what Hinch and Cora are facing: Pete Rose was banned for life in 1989 for gambling on baseball while manager of the Reds, while Leo Durocher was suspended one year for an “accumulation of unpleasant incidents detrimental to baseball.”

