By Tuesday night, the group had met with Cora, and agreed to “mutually part ways,” a decision made, according to Werner, because it was in the best interest of the Red Sox.

Team owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, didn’t learn about the allegations against Alex Cora until Major League Baseball released its report on Monday.

“Alex was professional and understanding that he had made a mistake,” Werner said. “After a couple of conversations, we all mutually agreed we needed to part ways. As we said yesterday, it was a sad day because we have such respect for Alex. He admitted what he did was wrong.”

Kennedy said the decision to part ways with Cora came from what the report found Cora was involved in in Houston, not with allegations of the Red Sox illegally stealing signs.

Cora and the Red Sox parted ways after Cora was implicated in an illegal sign-stealing scheme following a MLB investigation. Cora, as bench coach for the Houston Astros in 2017, was found to have established and maintained a system that used electronic devices in a manner forbidden by the league to decode sign sequences and help batters gain an edge.

Cora left the Astros after Houston won the World Series in 2017 to become the manager of the Red Sox. In his first season, he led Boston to a World Series.

But Cora appeared to bring his sign-stealing methods to the Red Sox as well. The organization is being investigated by MLB for transgressions during the 2018 season.

Cora has yet to be punished for his role in the schemes in Houston because the investigation into the Red Sox, launched in early January, is not finished.

As for the 2020 season, the Red Sox are in a mess. They are without a manager less than a month before pitchers and catchers report for spring training. They have a first-time baseball operations leader in Chaim Bloom, hired away from the Tampa Bay Rays to change the organization’s approach to team building. They’re coming off a disappointing season, having missed the playoffs just one year after winning a title. Cora’s departure leaves a giant void.

Red Sox owner John Henry also owns the Boston Globe.

