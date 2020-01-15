The Red Sox traded 26-year-old outfielder/first baseman Sam Travis to the Texas Rangers for lefthander Jeffrey Springs on Wednesday. To make room for Springs, lefthander Bobby Poyner was designated for assignment.

Springs came up through the Rangers organization, drafted in the 30th round in 2015. He’s appeared in 43 games since being called up in 2018 and has a 4.90 ERA in 64⅓ innings.