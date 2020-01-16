But that’s where Major League Baseball is in the wake of the report it issued Monday detailing how the Astros stole signs using electronic devices during the 2017 season in which they won the World Series.

Even more rare? Three teams trying to find a manager in January.

Rarely does a team need to find a manager in January.

The MLB report said Alex Cora, as Houston’s bench coach in 2017, helped to create and execute a number of schemes intended to give the Astros an edge by decoding an opponents’ sign sequences and conveying the type of pitch a batter was about to face to a batter at the plate.

On Monday, Astros owner Jim Crane fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow in the immediate aftermath of the report coming out. Hinch and Luhnow had been suspended for a season by the league; Hinch had known about Cora’s scheme but hadn’t stopped it.

On Tuesday night, the Red Sox and Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach in 2017, agreed to part ways. Ownership said Wednesday that Cora “admitted what he did was wrong” and knew that he could not continue as manager.

And on Thursday, Carlos Beltran stepped down from his role as Mets manager before ever taking the field in orange and blue. Beltran was hired in November to replace Mickey Callaway; his position in New York was his first managerial job and came just two years after he finished his playing career with the Astros.

So, where do we stand on the replacements? We’re tracking developments here:

Astros

The Astros interviewed ex-Orioles manager Buck Showalter on Wednesday, the Athletic is reporting. Former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons is interviewing on Thursday.

MLB.com reported some “early targets” in the search on Wednesday, including Joe Espada, Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker.

But luring Bochy seems unlikely. The former Giants manager retired after the 2019 season and, according to the Athletic, does not plan on trying for an open position.

The Globe’s Pete Abraham points out why veteran names like Bochy, Showalter and Baker are cropping up.

Mets

The Mets, having just hired Beltran less than three months ago, are on the hunt again.

Eduardo Perez was the runner-up to Beltran.

