Carlos Beltran will step down from his position as Mets manager after being implicated in the cheating scandal that has reverberated throughout baseball since MLB released its investigation report on Monday, the Mets announced on Thursday.

Beltran was the only player mentioned by name in the report. He was hired by the Mets in November; it was his first coaching position since retiring as a player in 2017.

Beltran ended his career as a Houston Astro, where, according to the MLB report, he worked with Alex Cora to develop and administer an elaborate sign-stealing system illegally using electronic devices.