“Simply, I think she’s going to be a great coach,” Kapler said. “Merit and the ability to be a great coach trumps all.”

This week, she made history by becoming the first female coach in MLB history when she was named an assistant on manager Gabe Kapler’s staff. And there’s no question in his mind that she’s the right fit for the job.

Six years ago, Alyssa Nakken joined the San Francisco Giants as an intern in baseball operations.

Nakken, 29, will be a performance coach, according to ESPN, working to create a “close-knit team atmosphere.”

She will be in uniform before games, throwing batting practice and hitting fungoes. She will also travel with the team full time. Joining Nakken in the role is Mark Hallberg.

“In every organization, environment affects performance, and baseball clubhouses are no different,” Kapler said. “That’s why in addition to assisting the rest of the coaching staff on the field, Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team.”

Nakken played softball at Sacramento State, where she was named an all-conference player three times.

