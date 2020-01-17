It’s always been curious how ESPN allows “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcasters Alex Rodriguez (special adviser, Yankees) and Jessica Mendoza (baseball operations adviser, Mets) to moonlight for specific teams. The double duty inevitably brings into question whether their obvious conflicts of interest interfere with their ability to be forthcoming in their broadcasting roles.

That became especially clear Thursday when Mendoza went on the network’s “Golic and Wingo Show” and lamented that former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers had publicly outed the team for its sign-stealing scheme.

“To go public, it didn’t sit well with me,’’ said Mendoza. “It made me sad for the sport that that’s how all this got found out. This wasn’t something that MLB naturally investigated or that even other teams complained about it because they naturally heard about and then investigations happen. It came from within. It was a player that was a part of it . . . It’s something you don’t do. I totally get telling your future teammates, helping them win, letting people know. But to go public with it and call them out, it’s hard to swallow.”