There was no perfect game for Mookie Betts this time around.
The Red Sox outfielder has spent the week in Texas, far away from the swirling storm surrounding the exit of Alex Cora following an MLB investigation into sign-stealing, bowling in the PBA Hall of Fame Classic in Arlington.
He finished 48th out of 56 bowlers, far out of contention to advance past the qualifying round after 12 games.
Here to remind you that @mookiebetts is REALLY good at bowling. pic.twitter.com/8j4GXHm8aF— Red Sox (@RedSox) January 16, 2020
It was his first PBA event since 2017, when he bowled a perfect game for the third time during the World Series of Bowling.
He may have missed out on the prize money, but his record-breaking arbitration contract that will pay him $27 million this year will probably soften the blow.
If you want to watch the finals and see who gets the $30,000 prize, it airs on Fox Sports 1 at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.