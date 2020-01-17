“We would be less than honest if we said this didn’t feel a little different coming off the events of this week,” Kennedy said prior to the Red Sox Town Hall at the Mass Mutual Center. “[But seeing David Ortiz] always puts you in a good mood.”

Friday kicked off the start of the Sox’ Winter Weekend. The departure of now-former manager Alex Cora has rocked the franchise. But Ortiz offered some comfort for Kennedy as he walked into MGM Springfield.

The goal for the Red Sox is to have a manager in place before the start of spring training. The club said they will have a thorough search, but also understand that they need to act quickly considering they are three weeks away from spring training. Kennedy said the team will consider internal and external candidates, although the Sox haven’t asked permission to hire any external candidates yet but he doesn’t imagine teams would deny requests to do so.

“I would think [teams] would [grant access] just because managerial jobs are so few and far between,” Kennedy said. “If you get a chance to manage the Boston Red Sox that’s a unique opportunity.”

Advertisement

The investigation into possible cheating by the Sox in 2018 under Cora continues, which might make it difficult to go with an internal candidate.

Three teams are looking for managers: the Red Sox, Astros, and now the New York Mets after they parted ways with Carlos Beltran, who was named in baseball’s report on the Astros’ cheating in 2017, although he was a player at the time. That there is three openings puts more pressure on the Sox in their search, Kennedy admitted.

“The market changes when you throw to more teams into the mix,” Kennedy said. “So, it creates a larger sense of urgency to get conversations going and to get it done.”

Advertisement

Kennedy said he spoke to Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts at the Baseball Writers Association of America dinner Thursday night about the current status of the team. The biggest thing, Kennedy noted, is to keep the players in the loop of what is happening.

During the Town Hall question-and-answer event with fans, the absence of Cora was evident. His assistants, Carlos Febles, Ramon Vazquez, and Tom Goodwin were on stage along with the players. The team kept referring to how difficult a week it at had been. Owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, and general manager Brian O’Halloran followed the coaching staff and players and had their own Q&A with the fans. But Ortiz and Pedro Martinez closed out the event, and for once, the crowd felt some security going forward.

“Everything’s going to be all right!” Martinez told the crowd.

And in typical Ortiz fashion, he came through for fans.

“While I played, it was one thing that I always noticed walking into spring training. That was that our owners, those guys actually care about how much fun you guys are going to have in a season,” Ortiz said. “So, like Pedro said, we’re going to be all right.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.