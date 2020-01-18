Still, that report wasn’t the focus of Cora or other members of the Red Sox early Monday afternoon. Instead, Cora and other members of the baseball operations staff enjoyed kibitzing with Celtics coach Brad Stevens, a visiting dignitary to Fenway in one of the organization’s busiest — and in some ways, most exciting — weeks of the year.

Rumors buzzed around Fenway Park early Monday. Major League Baseball’s months-long investigation into the Astros — including its findings about the role of Red Sox manager Alex Cora, the Astros’ bench coach in 2017, in Houston’s sign-stealing scheme — could come out at any time.

The week represented a meaningful opportunity to shape the culture of the organization as it headed into a new season under a new leader, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Dozens of players, scouts, and coaches descended on Boston starting on Sunday for a number of programs taking place over the week.

A dozen top prospects viewed as near-term big league contributors arrived Sunday night. On Monday, the organization’s amateur scouts convened to begin planning for the 2020 draft. And on Tuesday, members of the big league coaching staff were set to kick off meetings with Cora to prepare for spring training and the regular season.

The end of the week, meanwhile, featured two of the most visible events of the offseason: the Boston Baseball Writers dinner on Thursday and then the Winter Weekend in Springfield, both of which would bring several more players to Boston.

Stevens was at Fenway to speak to players as part of the Red Sox Rookie Development Program. After he spoke, the players adjourned to the batting cage. Bloom was watching them hit when an e-mail introduced a shockwave that threw the Red Sox into a two-day period of crisis that drastically altered the landscape facing the team.

This account of the events and how the team responded is based on conversations with numerous members of the organization.

MONDAY

MLB said the league’s sign-stealing investigation implicated Alex Cora as its ringleader. LM Otero/AP/Associated Press

During MLB’s investigation into sign-stealing practices by the 2017 Astros, members of the Red Sox were well aware that Cora had been interviewed by the Department of Investigations, and understood that there was a chance he could face discipline.

But no one had anticipated how prominently and frequently Cora would be mentioned in the report — characterized as the chief non-player architect of the scheme — or the magnitude of the consequences, chiefly one-year suspensions for Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, and the almost immediate firing of both by Astros owner Jim Crane.

It didn’t take long for a pit to form in the stomachs of many members of the Red Sox as they started reading the report: This was bad.

While meetings proceeded with the scouts and the Rookie Development Program continued, many members of the organization tabled whatever they had planned and spent the afternoon digesting the report, setting in motion an atmosphere that was, in the words of one front office member, “quietly chaotic.”

“It became a distraction,” said team president/CEO Sam Kennedy. “This is an unprecedented event. We began to read the ruling. We knew immediately that we needed to address it.”

There wasn’t a ton of gray area about Houston’s sign-stealing scheme involving live center-field camera video feeds and the banging of trash cans to signal incoming pitches — the findings of the report suggested that morals, ethics, and MLB rules had been breached in inexcusable fashion. Cora’s involvement obviously would have serious consequences for him and the Red Sox.

Michael Chavis had been scheduled to appear as a guest host on MLB Network Radio on Monday at 3 p.m. That plan was scuttled out of concern that it wouldn’t be fair to the player to serve as the spokesman of an organization suddenly under a cloud.

Cora, still at Fenway, texted Bloom and Kennedy to suggest a meeting in his office shortly after the report came out. The three convened and agreed on the need to meet in a more formal capacity with principal owner John Henry (also the owner of the Globe) and chairman Tom Werner.

Kennedy and Bloom then met with GM Brian O’Halloran and connected with Henry and Werner. Werner arranged to fly to Boston on Monday night for meetings on Tuesday. Inside the front office, particularly among the senior leadership team of Bloom, O’Halloran, and assistant GMs Raquel Ferreira, Eddie Romero, and Zack Scott, informal conversations took place, but nothing as definitive as scenario planning if, for instance, Cora was suspended or had to leave the organization.

Different front office members reached out to Cora throughout the afternoon and evening to see how he was doing. In the meantime, the work of the organization went on, with the scouts going out for dinner with several front office members that night — with Cora’s status an obvious topic.

The cloud continued to mushroom. Seemingly with each passing minute, the crisis took on added dimensions. The team’s decision-makers tried to hold off on reaching conclusions until they had a chance to meet with Cora on Tuesday.

TUESDAY

Red Sox front office members spoke at a press conference on Wednesday in the wake of Alex Cora’s departure as manager. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Cora’s future seemed at best tenuous as a sense of scandal consumed the sport and then fanned beyond it. With MLB having started an investigation, based on a report in The Athletic, about whether the Red Sox had used video replay to steal signs during their 2018 championship season, calls for Cora’s ouster spread quickly.

The baseball operations Gang of Five (Bloom, O’Halloran, Ferreira, Romero, Scott) met in the morning to identify — and wherever possible, address — the many unknowns facing their team and to digest potential scenarios: Did anyone have any sense of when MLB’s investigation into the Red Sox might conclude? What if Cora was suspended for a year? For two years? In those conversations, the range of outcomes looked far different than anything that had been anticipated two months or even 24 hours earlier.

Cora nonetheless met with the team’s amateur scouts around midday. For about 10 minutes, he emphasized the impact their efforts could have on the organization — how the long road trips of Danny Watkins in Tennessee in 2010 and 2011 that resulted in the fifth-round selection of Mookie Betts had transformed Red Sox history.

“Unreal,” one attendee said of the impact of Cora’s address.

Cora then met around 1 p.m. with Henry, Werner, Kennedy, Bloom, and O’Halloran in Kennedy’s office. The affection for Cora was and is considerable; his bonds across the organization are incredibly strong, and he was seen as a remarkable, unifying leader within it. Even so, the emotional attachment to him did not diminish the severity of the situation or the obviousness that he’d been party to wrongdoing.

Cora recognized the severity of what faced the organization and expressed remorse for the situation that the Red Sox were in. He immediately made clear that he respected that the organization had to do whatever was in its best interests, regardless of what that meant for him. He did not dispute the findings of MLB’s report from the Astros nor did he defend or try to justify anything contained therein.

No one downplayed the severity of Cora’s infractions. What happened with the Astros had crossed lines.

But within the room, there was considerable respect for how the manager approached the issue: With a sense of disappointment for what the organization was going to face as a result of his actions. With that recognition came the start of a conversation about consequences, and whether it was possible for Cora to continue as manager.

After about an hour, the meeting broke as Kennedy had to participate in another meeting. By that point, it seemed fairly obvious where the path forward led.

Before reconvening at roughly 3 p.m., Bloom, O’Halloran, and the owners — who had yet to reach a conclusion — discussed next steps if Cora was indeed to depart, and how the message would be handled inside the organization before an announcement.

Cora met separately with O’Halloran to discuss scenarios: Did he think it was viable to return from a two-year or one-year suspension to manage the Red Sox? Was there a path forward?

To Cora — whose confidence as manager had seemed limitless — it was clear. The growing shadow from what he’d been part of in Houston was too great for him to lead without being a distraction or detriment. When he rejoined Bloom, O’Halloran, Kennedy, and the owners, Cora was direct: It wasn’t in the organization’s best interests for him to continue as manager. The owners and front office members agreed.

“It became increasingly clear throughout the course of the day that it just wasn’t going to be possible for him to lead the organization in 2020 or beyond,” said Kennedy.

The fact that Cora’s departure was understood as the right and even obvious course did not make it less painful — a “gut punch” in the words of multiple team officials, “brutal” in the words of others. The conclusion was emotional, with Cora embracing the other participants.

“It was a sad day because we all have such respect for Alex,” said Werner. “He admitted that what he did was wrong, but that doesn’t mitigate in our opinion the extraordinary talent that he has.”

By late afternoon, Cora went to his office to start communicating with members of his coaching staff — some face to face, some by phone — about his departure. He also reached out to players.

In Aruba, Xander Bogaerts had been working out on a baseball field. When he departed from it, a teammate’s simple text of a disconsolate emoji conveyed the news.

Bloom and O’Halloran returned to the baseball operations department, where they met with Ferreira, Romero, and Scott in Romero’s office. That group was responsible for reaching out to the department heads to pass along the news, which would then be communicated to other employees. (Two dinners in Boston — one of the scouts, the other of the big league coaches and minor league coordinators — simplified the task.)

At 7:27 p.m., the Red Sox issued a press release announcing that the team “mutually agreed to part ways” with Cora — a phrase that team officials knew would invite considerable skepticism, but one they felt accurately portrayed the day’s dialogue. Once released to the public, news traveled quickly among the minor leaguers in town for the Rookie Development Program, who had broken up for the night while staying with host families in Boston.

“I was here when [Dave] Dombrowski left, too. Maybe it’s me,” mused infielder Bobby Dalbec. “We were all kind of scattered, but all kind of found out at the same time.”

Cora remained in his office for several hours to process the events. While there, his door remained open to the steady traffic of visitors, as many in the organization wanted to spend time with him before he departed as an ex-manager.

AFTERMATH

Cora had offered his own message as he communicated with members of the organization on Tuesday evening: Keep working. Move forward. Don’t lose sight of the talent that remains on the roster and in the organization, and don’t lose focus on preparations for 2020.

On Wednesday morning, the team tried to start doing just that. The major league coaching staff had been scheduled to meet mid-morning with members of the baseball operations staff about advance scouting and the information flow that would inform game plans for the coming season. There had been some concern, or at least curiosity, that the group might be in shock and find it difficult to focus.

Instead, after the meeting opened with Bloom and O’Halloran outlining how the decision had unfolded regarding Cora and taking any questions the staff might have, there were several hours of substantive, productive — even if somewhat somber — discussion.

“We have to turn the page quickly,” said one member of the organization. “This is where we are. Where are we going from here?”

The Red Sox — who held their news conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss Cora’s departure, and started meeting on Thursday to plan for a managerial search — will confront that question for some time to come.

On his last day as Red Sox manager, Alex Cora told members of the organization to note lose focus on preparation for the upcoming season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.