Could this be the year Curt Schilling gets elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame? He’ll find out when the voting is announced Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Five of the six Globe writers who cast ballots included Schilling’s name in 2020.

The big righty has been inching closer in recent years. Last year, he was fifth on the ballot, finishing behind Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez, Roy Halladay, and Mike Mussina, all of whom were selected. He appeared on 259 of 425 ballots to finish with 60.9 percent. It was his greatest showing of the seven times he has been on the ballot, but still well-short of the 75 percent needed to get elected.