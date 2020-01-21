The Red Sox were not counting on Pedroia being able to play, but were supportive of his latest comeback attempt after five surgeries on his knee from 2016-19.

Pedroia, 36, is discussing his options with his family, according to the Sox and his agents. It is not expected that he would be ready to participate in spring training, if at all this season.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is again contemplating his future after what a major league source said was a significant setback with his left knee.

Pedroia had what was termed a “knee joint preservation procedure” at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., on Aug. 6 and acknowledged three weeks later that his career could be over.

That changed in November, Pedroia telling the Red Sox that his recovery was progressing better than expected and he was back to doing baseball workouts.

Several teammates joined him in Arizona for those sessions, lending optimism to the idea that Pedroia could perhaps return to the field after playing only nine games the last two seasons.

But persistent inflammation in the knee ended those workouts.

Pedroia has two years and a guaranteed $25 million remaining on his contract. That money will count against the team’s payroll as calculated for baseball’s luxury tax.

In 2018, the Mets released third baseman David Wright because of persistent injuries to his legs, back, and neck. They struck a deal to defer some of his remaining $27 million in salary and named him a special assistant to the general manager.

Wright’s agents, Sam and Seth Levinson, also represent Pedroia.

The Red Sox signed free agent infielder Jose Peraza in December, planning to use him at second base. The team also has Michael Chavis and prospect C.J. Chatham as possibilities there.

