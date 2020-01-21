The Red Sox traded righthander Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The team also outrighted lefthander Bobby Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced the moves on Tuesday.

Lakins, 25, was designated for assignment on Friday. He made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2019, posting a 3.86 ERA in 16 games (three starts). He allowed only one home run to 102 batters faced during his major league appearances.