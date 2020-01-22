NEW YORK — The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s new manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday.
Rojas would replace Carlos Beltran, who left the team last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of former big leaguer Moises Alou. The former minor league manager has been with the organization since 2007 but had never coached in the majors before joining Mickey Callaway’s staff last season.
Callaway was fired after the season, and Rojas interviewed for the vacancy in November before New York hired Beltran.
Beltran was the only player named in MLB’s report, which came out on Jan. 13. Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora was Beltran’s bench coach in 2017 in Houston -- the same year the Astros won the World Series.
Cora and the Red Sox parted ways, the team announced on Jan. 14, because of Cora’s involvement with the sign-stealing scheme laid out in the report. Cora was said to have created and executed a plan that allowed players to determine which pitch they were about to face during games at Minute Maid Park.