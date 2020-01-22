The fallout from Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing resulted in three managers and a general manager losing their jobs, but no players have been disciplined. In releasing his report last week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said “discipline of players for this type of conduct is both difficult and impractical.”

But there is another reason players have not been penalized: According to the Wall Street Journal, the league reached an agreement early in the process with the MLB Players Association that granted immunity in exchange for honest testimony.

The deal was struck in part because the league did not believe it would win any grievances with players who would appeal the decisions because the Astros’ front office never discussed the league’s warning to stop using electronic devices to steal signs.