Bloom didn’t say if the Red Sox have interviewed anyone, but he did note the goal remains the same: to have a manager prior to spring training.

“I have nothing to share on that,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Thursday at Fenway Park. “Obviously, it’s an enormous organizational priority. As we work through that process we want to basically keep any developments private.”

The Red Sox are remaining tight-lipped regarding their managerial search with just more than two weeks until pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

“It would be ideal,” Bloom said. “But depending on how things unfold, if it doesn’t happen, it will be because of our judgment [that] it makes more sense to get the best outcome. But it would certainly be ideal. Nobody wants to be at this point in the year without a manager, obviously.”

Bloom said Major League Baseball’s investigation into the 2018 Red Sox will not dictate the club’s timing on a hire. He intimated the Sox could, and would, hire a new skipper before the league finished its investigation if the team saw fit.

Pedroia potential assistant?

Bloom spent some time with Dustin Pedroia this offseason, and said what many Sox players and management believe when it comes to the All-Star second baseman: if anyone can get through this next hurdle it’s Pedroia.

The Globe reported this week that Pedroia suffered a setback in his knee rehab, an injury that has claimed the majority of his past two seasons. His career, again, is on hold and Pedroia is reassessing his future once more.

“Obviously it’s tough news to hear because of everything that he’s battled through and everything that he’s continued to battle through,” Bloom said. “You guys know the type of competitor he is, you know how much he likes to play. You can imagine how he would feel about a setback like this. It’s not an easy thing to work through.”

When asked if Pedroia could fill a role as an assistant coach, Bloom didn’t want to jump to that conclusion.

“He is, and always has been, someone that has earned the right to be an influence on this organization and part of this organization for life,” Bloom said.

Mookie Betts trade talks

Mookie Betts trade talks have regained some steam. According to The Athletic, the Sox and Padres have talked about a potential trade for the four-time All-Star and 2018 MVP.

According to the report, the Padres have discussed sending a package that would include a significant amount of prospects and outfielder Wil Myers to the Red Sox. San Diego signed Manny Machado to a blockbuster deal last season and believe their young core, which includes Fernando Tatis Jr., will grow into cornerstone players, while Machado, 27, is still in his prime. Adding Betts to the mix would certainly make the club a force in the NL West, but at what cost?

Betts wants to enter into free agency at the end of 2020, and the Padres could potentially just have a rental for a year at $27 million.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.