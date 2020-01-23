Mookie Betts trade talks have regained some steam. According to The Athletic, the Sox and Padres have talked about a potential trade for the four-time All-Star and 2018 MVP.

According to the report, the Padres have discussed sending a package that would include a significant amount of prospects and outfielder Wil Myers to the Red Sox. San Diego signed Manny Machado to a blockbuster deal last season and believe their young core, which includes Fernando Tatis Jr., will grow into cornerstone players, while Machado, 27, is still in his prime. Adding Betts to the mix would certainly make the club a force in the NL West, but at what cost?