No American woman comes close to the repertoire of jumps the 14-year-old Liu possesses. She hit two triple axels among eight triples overall and attempted the only quad of the event, a lutz she under-rotated. Her 160.12 points by far exceeded the rest of the field and lifted her to 235.52 and up from second place after the short program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Alysa Liu needed all of her technical brilliance in her impressive jumping arsenal to hold off Mariah Bell and successfully defend her US Figure Skating Championships title Friday night.

Bell knew after her final triple lutz, her seventh triple jump of the program, that she’d put out the performance of her life. A huge smile spread across her face for the final half-minute as she flew across the ice with spirals and then her last spins.

Runner-up Mariah Bell reacts after finishing her women's free skate program. Lynn Hey/FR13367 AP via AP

Bell’s program was choreographed by 2018 US Olympian Adam Rippon, who got the first hug from her as she left the ice to a standing ovation.

But she simply didn’t have the technical numbers to win her first national crown.

Short program winner Bradie Tennell, the 2018 US champ, has vastly improved her presentation, and she’s usually the most precise of American female jumpers. Her fall on a triple loop not only was surprising, it dropped her to third place.

Tennell landed six triples, all of them efficiently, and her program flowed nicely, with good pace and dynamic spins. It wasn’t particularly exciting, but it was among her most interesting routines.

Harvard freshman Gabrielle Izzo of Boston, who was sixth in the short program, finished ninth.

Because Liu is too young to go to senior worlds, Bell and Tennell are likely to get the trip to Montreal in March.

Two-time US winner and 2014 Olympic team bronze medalist Gracie Gold wound up 12th in her comeback from battling mental illness. Gold completed a good program down on one knee and teary-eyed as the crowd rose to salute what some called a courageous performance.

“It’s very flattering that could be compared to something that typically the word courage can be used for,” she said, noting soldiers sent to Afghanistan or people who protect others during a mass shooting. “I was excited, relieved, so overwhelmed almost, so existing in the moment.”

Two-time champion Gracie Gold made an emotional returns, finishing 12th. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Earlier Friday, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who won their only national championship at the Greensboro Coliseum in 2015, used a lively performance to win the rhythm dance.

“We are different people than we were five years ago,” Chock said. “We’re very proud of today’s skate. It was free and spontaneous; that was the goal of ours.”