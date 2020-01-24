Joining Castillo in Fort Myers is Marco Hernandez, who played 61 games with the Red Sox last season in three different call-ups. The 27-year-old infielder spent much of 2017 and all of 2018 rehabbing his shoulder after undergoing surgery.

Headlining the group is Rusney Castillo, the 32-year-old outfielder who spent all of 2019 with Pawtucket. Castillo signed a seven-year, $72.5 million deal with the Red Sox in 2014, and appeared on Boston’s Opening Day roster in 2016. But he’s unlikely to appear with the Red Sox this season, which would count against the luxury tax if he were called up.

The Red Sox announced Friday that 13 players have been asked to spring training as non-roster invitees, joining eight players previously announced in December .

■ Roldani Baldwin, a 23-year-old catcher from the Dominican Republic who spent last season on the injured list after breaking his ankle in spring training.

■ Chad De La Guerra, who appeared in 61 games for Pawtucket last season. The 27-year-old infielder was a non-roster spring training invitee in 2018 and 2019.

■ Jarren Duran, 23, who was named the Red Sox’ minor-league baserunner of the year last season. He spent the season with Single A Salem and Double A Portland.

■ Trevor Hildenberger, 29, made the Twins’ opening day roster in 2018 and 2019. The pitcher has made at least 20 appearances for Minnesota the last three seasons.

■ Tanner Houck split 2019 between Portland and Pawtucket. The 23-year-old pitcher played on Team USA in the Premier 12 tournament in the fall.

■ Tommy Joseph began the 2019 season with the LG Twins in Korea and ended it in Portland. The 28-year-old first baseman was a second round pick of the Giants in 2009.

■ Brian Johnson, 29, made the Opening Day roster with the Red Sox but missed a majority of 2019 due to a pair of stints on the injured list.

■ Bryan Mata made 21 starts between Salem and Portland in 2019. Signed as an international free agent in 2016, Mata, 21, has appeared in 69 minor league games.

■ Daniel McGrath, 25, has spent the last seven seasons with the Red Sox organization. The lefthander spent most of 2019 with Portland, while also making his debut with Pawtucket.

■ Josh Ockimey spent 2019 in Pawtucket. The 24-year-old first baseman hit a career-high 25 home runs.

■ Bobby Poyner made 13 relieft appearances in three stints with the Red Sox in 2019. The 27-year-old lefty also pitched in 43 games for Pawtucket.

Pitchers and catchers report for spring training on Feb. 11. Workouts begin Feb. 12, with position players joining the group on Feb. 16.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.